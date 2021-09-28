Villager backstory: Joe Zelezniak

Though Joe Zelezniak always knew he had a strong arm, perhaps his first tangible evidence came at sixth-grade field day.
The event included a softball throw, where kids would line up along the first-base line and throw across the diamond toward the school building. A tall fence guarded the school from foul balls hit during games.
Zelezniak’s throw cleared the fence and struck the building — about where the third floor began.
“That was pretty thrilling for me,” the Village Hacienda resident recalled. “The gym teacher was kind of — I guess you’d say surprised.”p series will return Oct. 12 for a new session. He began teaching these classes last year.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.