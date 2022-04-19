Villager backstory: Joe Sidoti

These days, Olympic-caliber athletes eagerly put their lives on hold for what may be their only shot to represent the United States on sport’s biggest stage.
Joe Sidoti’s opportunity, though, encountered two major roadblocks.
One was finances. After winning New England’s U.S. Olympic regionals in 1972, he queried one of the meet organizers about flying out west to the trials.
“I asked where we got our tickets, and he goes, ‘Anywhere you want,’” the Village of Fenney resident recalled. “Wait, we’re on our own? I’d just graduated from college and didn’t have two dimes to rub together.”
In those days, strict amateur rules prohibited athletes from taking any sort of outside sponsorship or financial assistance. Then Sidoti checked the list of qualifiers in his weight class from other sites and locked on one name: Dan Gable.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.