Villager backstory: Joe Lupo

Growing up across the river from Yankee Stadium, Joe Lupo had his sights on becoming a baseball pro. That dream ended after one collegiate game.
On a frigid day in upstate New York, Syracuse’s freshman center fielder ran in after a sinking fly ball and went down.
“I hit a little molehill or whatever and I rip everything here,” said Lupo, moving his hand above his right thigh and groin. “First game. First real game. … Anyhow, that was it.”
The recovery process, though, set the Village of Pennecamp resident on a path to his true calling. He became a successful amateur boxer, then drew upon those workouts as a personal trainer.
Among his clients: Boxer Lennox Lewis, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, the Bee Gees and disco queen Donna Summer. Plus Hollywood stuntmen and thousands of regular fitness devotees, starting at the original Gold’s Gym in California and later his own facilities in Miami.
