Villager backstory: Jim Seidule

There are thousands of football players who can say they once played against Bobby Bowden.
That’s not surprising, considering Bowden’s Hall of Fame career as head coach at Florida State and West Virginia. Far fewer, though, is the list of foes who can say they squared off against Bowden the player.
Jim Seidule is in that category. The Village of Briar Meadow resident started at wingback for Sewanee College in 1951, and Bowden was all the Tigers heard about in the week they prepared to face Howard College.
Well, they heard a lot of his number.
“We stop No. 7, we win the game,” Seidule recalled of coach Bill White’s game plan. “This was the focus he placed on the value of (Bowden) to Howard’s success.”
