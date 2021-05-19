Villager backstory: Jim Renner

Jim Renner has been fascinated by World War II history since high school, but his life was shaped by another passion, one of his neighbors in the Village of Bonnybrook might not know about — economics.
Renner started off working in the Irving Trust Company credit department in 1971. He didn’t stay long, and joined the First National Bank of Minneapolis’s credit department the following year. Again though, Renner moved fast. He was part of the team that began a leasing subsidiary called FBS Leasing for First National Bank’s parent company, First Bank System, in 1975.
The day before his 30th birthday, he became president of the leasing subsidiary. Renner stayed put for a while as the company’s portfolio grew from $10 million to about $450 million.
All in all, he stayed with First Bank for 15 years.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.