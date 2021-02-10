Villager backstory: Jan Mitchell

Jan Mitchell grew up on the edge of water.
She was born in a small town hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on one side of the Ohio River. After her birth, she was taken to Belpre, Ohio, another small town on the other side of the river. She ended up going back and forth her entire adult life, working jobs in both states.
At night, she would see big barges going up and down the river. Mitchell thought it looked like a neat job, but for decades her experience on the water was confined to fishing and water skiing.
Instead, Mitchell worked as a paralegal. Then, after about a 20-year career, she made a radical switch to yachting and earned her 100-ton captain’s license. The number denotes the size of the ship she could captain.
“My philosophy in life is you can do anything you set your mind to at any age, within reason,” Mitchell said.
