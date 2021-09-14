Villager backstory: Herb Doscher

Herb Doscher always has had a knack for thinking bigger.
When he was in ninth grade, he asked his shop teacher if he could forgo the assigned little lamp project to build a table and chairs for his family’s home. The project won an award and a suggestion he become a shop teacher himself.
Then when he began studying industrial arts in college, Doscher quickly realized he still wasn’t keen on birdhouses.
“I knew right away it wasn’t for me,” the Village of Ashland resident recalled. “I wanted to build stuff.”
It led to a career of more than four decades on construction sites around Long Island and Manhattan, becoming a well sought project superintendent for high-end renovations of executive suites and similar spaces.
