Villager Backstory: Greg Panjian

An eye for art never left Greg Panjian, even after leaving the art business. When he showed his neighbor photos of his new house in the Village of St. Catherine — his third move in The Villages in seven years — he was impressed with the striking royal blue interior and the framed artwork adorning the walls.
Panjian, asked if he did the work himself, told the neighbor about his 25-year career as an art dealer and manufacturer.
His company reproduced works from famed artists like Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, as well as paintings displayed in famous places like the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.
“They looked like oil paintings,” Panjian said. “This product allowed you to put an exact reproduction of the painting on your wall, and it was on canvas.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.