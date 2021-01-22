Villager backstory: Glenn Schneider

Glenn Schneider never liked doing a routine job, which made him perfect for his 34-year career with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.
“As a deputy, I would go in my car and I’d drive to the end of the road, and if I wanted to go right, I could. If I wanted to go left, I could. I wasn’t restricted to go to the same building and do the same thing every day. That’s really what I liked about being a deputy.”
Schneider, of the Village of Pine Ridge, began working with the department as a deputy at 21 years old in 1977. He said at the time, there were maybe 15 to 20 employees to cover the whole county.
He worked at a cigarette factory after graduating high school and before joining the police academy to become a deputy. He said it was Hanover County’s sheriff at the time who put the idea in his mind of becoming a deputy.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.