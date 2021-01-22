Villager backstory: Glenn Schneider

Bill Mitchell / Daily Sun - Glenn Schneider, (cq), of the Village of Pine Ridge, Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, at his home in The Villages. Schneider worked in law enforcement in Virginia investigating major crimes which led to working in the forensics unit.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Glenn Schneider never liked doing a routine job, which made him perfect for his 34-year career with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

“As a deputy, I would go in my car and I’d drive to the end of the road, and if I wanted to go right, I could. If I wanted to go left, I could. I wasn’t restricted to go to the same building and do the same thing every day. That’s really what I liked about being a deputy.”

Schneider, of the Village of Pine Ridge, began working with the department as a deputy at 21 years old in 1977. He said at the time, there were maybe 15 to 20 employees to cover the whole county.

He worked at a cigarette factory after graduating high school and before joining the police academy to become a deputy. He said it was Hanover County’s sheriff at the time who put the idea in his mind of becoming a deputy.

