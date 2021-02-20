Villager backstory: Gianna Ragona-Suarez

Two Chihuahuas, Daisy and Sparky, rule the roost at the home of Gianna Ragona-Suarez. They’re in continuous motion, searching for attention from a willing hand. The lady of the house is comfortable with their long, circuitous routes, similar to her own life’s curious wanderings.
Relaxing with Sparky at her side, she recalled how Mussolini rose to power in 1939 and started detaining Americans for “questioning.” Her American-born mother, pregnant with her at the time, fled to Switzerland and sent a letter to her Italian father with meeting instructions for their immigration to America.
Determined to keep her beloved close at hand, her possessive mother-in-law intercepted the letter and destroyed it to prevent her son from leaving home.
A second letter provoked a response from the mother-in-law, stating that Ragona-Suarez’s father, Ubaldo Ragona, was killed in the war.
Believing the mother-in-law’s response, Ragona-Suarez and her mother moved to California. At the age of 10, there came a knock on the door that revealed a priest with a message. Her father wasn’t dead, and following the war, he began looking for his wife and daughter.
