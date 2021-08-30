Villager Backstory: Gerri Piscitelli

When there’s a will there’s a way, and Gerri Piscitelli definitely has willpower.
When Piscitelli gets an idea in her head, she doesn’t rest until the thought becomes a reality, especially when the arts are involved.
Piscitelli’s love for opera can be traced back to her 16th birthday, when her mother took her to a performance of “Madama Butterfly.”
“I was dazzled by the costumes and music,” said Piscitelli, of the Village De La Vista.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.