Villager Backstory: Gerri Piscitelli

You may know Gerri Piscitelli as the president of The Opera Club of The Villages, but what you may not know is that she’s always tried to help people experience the arts wherever she goes.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

When there’s a will there’s a way, and Gerri Piscitelli definitely has willpower.

When Piscitelli gets an idea in her head, she doesn’t rest until the thought becomes a reality, especially when the arts are involved.

Piscitelli’s love for opera can be traced back to her 16th birthday, when her mother took her to a performance of “Madama Butterfly.”

“I was dazzled by the costumes and music,” said Piscitelli, of the Village De La Vista.

