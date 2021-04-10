Villager Backstory: George Freeman

Ripping across the waves and holding onto a large windblown kite lights George Freeman’s fire, but flames in the wilderness were a passion for most of his teaching career.
Freeman grew up as an Eagle Scout in Quincy, Massachusetts, on the ocean. He was a competitive windsurfer and still has the gear for it. Until an injury to his right eye sidelined him, he would make a run to the Florida coast on windy days and ride the whitecaps. His attraction to the sport grew out of a background in sailing, but he also satisfied his competitive spirit racing motorcycles for 15 years.
“I used to be outdoors all of the time, skiing cross downhill, cross country and playing hockey,” he said. “I just liked the adventure of being outdoors.”
