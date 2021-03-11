Villager backstory: George Arnold

George Arnold grew up in a broken home in Detroit. The family was further devastated when his mother got tuberculosis and was in the hospital for four years. His grandmother gathered him in, and he credits her for his positive training. Then he caught TB from his mother and spent a year in the hospital himself.
For two of his high school years, he attended Cass Technical High School, an electronics technical school. When he joined the U.S. Air Force, in 1960, that training also was valuable.
He soon found himself as an airman working on armament and electronics of a B-52 Bomber at a Strategic Air Command base in Moses Lake, Washington. He had considered the military as a career, but sadly experienced a racial climate that convinced him to get out.
“The racial climate was very bad and I literally caught hell,” he said. “When I made a mistake, they wanted to transfer me to be a cook, and I refused to do that.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.