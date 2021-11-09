Villager backstory: Gay Ratcliff Seamans

When young Gay Ratcliff was talked into entering a local Miss America qualifier, she borrowed an evening gown and chose the dramatic reading “The Lonesome Train” as her talent entry.
The Millard Lampell poem narrates the train that carried the slain Abraham Lincoln’s body from Washington back to Illinois.
“The kiss of death in Miss America, OK?” she suggested with a grin.
Perhaps not. Ratcliff was crowned Miss Mercer County. That got her into the Miss West Virginia pageant, where she won again — representing her state in the 1966 Miss America pageant.
