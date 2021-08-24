Villager backstory: Gary Bernardo

Growing up in the hometown of Eastman Kodak, Gary Bernardo always figured he could get a job there if his aspirations of pro baseball didn’t work out.
He just didn’t figure it would take more than a decade to get there. Looking back, though, the Village of Glenbrook resident now sees it as a silver lining because of the experience he picked up before joining Kodak’s classified operations.
“I’m kind of glad I didn’t go right away to Kodak,” he said, “because I got to do so much other stuff that I would have never known.”
That included working as a test engineer for a rocket stage that became part of the Atlas design, production work on the supersonic SR-71 spy plane and even trying out the space suits worn by the Gemini astronauts in the 1960s.
