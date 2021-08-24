Villager backstory: Gary Bernardo

You may know Gary Bernardo from the golf course, where he often shoots his age and just made his first lifetime hole-in-one. What you may not know is that he was a test engineer, once donning a prototype of the Gemini space suit for testing.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Growing up in the hometown of Eastman Kodak, Gary Bernardo always figured he could get a job there if his aspirations of pro baseball didn’t work out.

He just didn’t figure it would take more than a decade to get there. Looking back, though, the Village of Glenbrook resident now sees it as a silver lining because of the experience he picked up before joining Kodak’s classified operations.

“I’m kind of glad I didn’t go right away to Kodak,” he said, “because I got to do so much other stuff that I would have never known.”

That included working as a test engineer for a rocket stage that became part of the Atlas design, production work on the supersonic SR-71 spy plane and even trying out the space suits worn by the Gemini astronauts in the 1960s.

