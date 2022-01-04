Villager backstory: Fritz Neal

Fritz Neal never wanted to be a police officer or firefighter as a child.
He wanted to fly.
“The thing about flying is it’s different every day, and it’s immediate feedback,” said Neal, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “You know at the end of the day if you did it well or you didn’t do it well, or if you were successful or not successful.”
Neal’s father was an Air Force pilot, which meant Neal spent most of his childhood moving around. While most of those moves took him to different Southern states, including Louisiana and Alabama, he also lived in Morocco for three years.
When the time came for him to decide on his career, Neal followed his father’s footsteps.
“I knew the life,” he said. “I liked it, the travel, doing interesting and fun things. There was some hero worship in that too, to be honest. My dad was a great guy.”
