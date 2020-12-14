Villager backstory: Frank Skvarek

When taking a tour of Frank Skvarek’s home, the first thing the championship archer mentions is the certificate hanging on the wall of what he calls his “I, I, Me, Me” room. This framed certificate commemorates his graduation from the FBI Academy, an achievement that punctuates his 28 years in law enforcement. Along with his badges and medals for bravery, this simple piece of paper is a source of pride, a landmark in a challenging career.
Typical of young males of his era, Skvarek was drafted and served in the Army Airborne as a military policeman, where he discovered he liked the authority and responsibility that came with the job.
Upon his discharge, Skvarek joined the Buffalo police department and was assigned to the roughest district in the city: the fourth precinct.
“When I got that assignment, I started getting sympathy cards from people who kept telling me it was a war zone,” he recalled. “That’s what I wanted, to be where the action was.”
