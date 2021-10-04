Villager backstory: Frank Lancione

You may know Frank Lancione as a frequent moderator for the Civil Discourse Club or from his recent 90-day trip around the U.S., but what you might not know is he was a top manager during the computer revolution of the turn of the century.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Frank Lancione fell into the technology field by accident.

He was studying for his doctorate in literature when he realized there were no job opportunities in the field he was trying to break into.

"I wanted to get married, so I decided to try to go out and get a job teaching at a community college," Lancione said. "There were no jobs."

Lancione earned his bachelor's degree in American literature from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and did his graduate work at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where he met his wife, Diane.

