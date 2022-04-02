Villager Backstory: Flo Hurlburt

You may know Flo Hurlburt from the Tai-County Women Veterans Club and tours at Lake Griffin State Park, but what you may not know is that she was superintendent of the surgical suite in the military hospital at Offutt Air Force Base.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Many outdoor enthusiasts say being out on the open water on a kayak provides a break from everyday life.

Everyday life for avid paddler Flo Hurlburt once meant leading surgical units at military hospitals, and a few times, setting up and operating hospitals overseas.

"It was an experience," she said.

Hurlburt, of the Village of St. Charles, served for 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of master sergeant.

