Villager Backstory: Flo Hurlburt

Many outdoor enthusiasts say being out on the open water on a kayak provides a break from everyday life.
Everyday life for avid paddler Flo Hurlburt once meant leading surgical units at military hospitals, and a few times, setting up and operating hospitals overseas.
"It was an experience," she said.
Hurlburt, of the Village of St. Charles, served for 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of master sergeant.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.