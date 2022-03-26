Villager Backstory: Ed Bull

You may know Ed Bull, of the Village of Virginia Trace, from the Sumter County Master Gardeners and his passion for growing roses, but what you may not know is he worked in the film industry, sourcing materials and working on color processing for Technicolor.
His responsibilities included purchasing materials used in creating and storing films, such as the film reels used in movie theaters.
Bull also worked with the film studios on processing color for the films. Part of this role involved viewing films before they went to theaters.
