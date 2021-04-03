Villager backstory: Don Wyman

When Don Wyman was drafted into the Army in 1956, a friend advised him to avoid becoming cannon fodder and choose training of some type. Training would become his life.
While attending radar school at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, his Army pay was a scant $50 a month, but he soon discovered a sideline that doubled his earnings.
The Arthur Murray dance studio offered him a job, but the catch was he had to train himself. The studio provided him a room with mirrors and a projector. The first dance it wanted him to learn was the Merengue, a new dance that had just come to America.
“I learned the dance and the $50 I got paid was the same I made for a month in the army,” he said. “It was a nice supplement.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.