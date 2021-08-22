Villager Backstory: Diane Stein

Growing up with five younger brothers in Wisconsin kept Diane Stein busy. Her childhood involved a number of activities with her brothers, from baseball to fishing to running home when the street lights came on. Her father worked in a paper mill, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom, but Stein knew how to help her parents with her siblings and to put food on the table.
"Being the only girl, I learned how to hunt and fish," she said. "We ate whatever we could catch."
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.