Villager backstory: Diane Mooney

Diane Mooney had an idyllic childhood in Australia, where she visited her grandparents’ farm, went fishing and watched kangaroos bound around countryside fields.
When she was 8 years old, she read Johanna Spyri’s “Heidi” and fell in love with the Swiss Alps. She was determined to go there and eat bread and cheese like Heidi, and she achieved that goal at the age of 20. She and her friend spent several happy hours eating bread and cheese on a mountaintop — though they paid for it with a bout of sunstroke afterward.
The travel bug also hit Mooney young. She was an avid reader, and while she was growing up, she said the goal for many Australian women was to go overseas and see the world since Australia is so far from everything.
Mooney traveled across Europe and Russia. Later, when she got to Austria, she heard the United Nations was hiring.
