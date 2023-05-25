Villager Backstory: Dennis Black

Dennis Black has been a big fan of the music of the 1950s and 60s since childhood.
It all started with him following his older brother in New Castle, Pennsylvania, near the Ohio border.
“I was six years younger than him, and he and his friends would rather not hang out with me,” laughed the Village of De La Vista resident. “They would go to a neighbor’s porch and sing and play records. Fats Domino, The Platters, all of the greats from the ‘Oldies But Goodies’ era. I would hide in the bushes to hear the music.”
But doo-wop wouldn’t be in the career cards. Instead, Black opted for a career in education.
