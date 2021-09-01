Villager Backstory: Denise Rucker

Denise Rucker is a woman who’s burned the candle at a lot of ends and avoided being scorched.
Over the course of about 20 years, Rucker balanced getting her doctorate in organizational development, a full-time job, and her family.
Rucker was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but lived there for only her childhood years and early teens. She moved to Indianapolis in the ‘70s at the back end of the Great Migration.
She began her higher education at Indiana University for her undergraduate and master’s degrees before going to Walden University for her doctorate.
