Villager backstory: David Wheeler

David Wheeler has had motor oil on his hands since he was 12.
When the Raleigh, North Carolina native was 10, a mechanic moved into his neighborhood and opened a Volkswagen repair shop. Wheeler, who loved cars, began hanging around.
“That gave me the fever,” said Wheeler, of the Village of Collier.
He worked on cars at the shop from age 12 to 18, although Wheeler technically never was on the payroll.
The other kids in the neighborhood thought he was crazy.
“There they were playing and I was trying to work,” Wheeler said.
