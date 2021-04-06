Villager backstory: Dave Healey

Dave Healey’s sporting life took a turn when he was kicked out of his local American Legion baseball league.
It wasn’t anything scandalous, but rules in those days stated that players had to be between 15 and 18 years old. Healey, just 14, was starting at second base for his Minnesota hometown.
“They came to me and said, ‘You can’t play anymore. You’re too young,’” the Village of Pine Ridge resident recalled.
Fortunately, a tennis-playing friend invited Healey to come join him on the court.
“So I picked up a racket and played tennis with him — and beat him for the club tennis championship at the end of the year,” Healey recalled with a chuckle. “And I just kept right on going.”
