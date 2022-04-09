Villager Backstory — Daniel Gajewski

A connection with the natural world brought Daniel Gajewski to the science classroom. He spent 25 years teaching at Neil Armstrong Middle School in Flint, Michigan, working in a setting that featured the state’s largest school nature center. Gajewski harnessed the resources of his surroundings to spread knowledge of Michigan’s herbs and wildflowers, most prominently through an herbarium project that garnered state and national recognition. He also helped write his school district’s manual on outdoor and environmental education.
