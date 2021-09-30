Villager backstory: Craig Littler

Craig Littler was a self-described jitterbugger as a kid. His love for dancing resulted in a love for singing and performing, and his passion for entertaining resulted in a full-ride scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.
Littler, who was living in Vero Beach, worked odd jobs in construction and as a cowboy to save up for his move to New York.
Breaking into Broadway was pretty much impossible unless you were a star, so Littler decided he’d try his luck in Hollywood.
His first job in Hollywood was as a parking valet at The Brown Derby, where he parked cars for and met several famous people including Wayne Newton and Jack Lemmon.
