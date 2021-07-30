Villager backstory: Chuck Kratz

Today

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.