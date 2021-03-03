Villager backstory: Christine Quedens

Christine Quedens was searching for colleges when she got a nudge in the direction of the Coast Guard.
Quedens, a native of Berlin, Connecticut, graduated from high school in 1976. Title IX was sweeping the nation, and there was a lot of talk about the Equal Rights Amendment.
The specific change that influenced Quedens’ college choice, and, indeed, career, had to do with the military’s reaction. In 1975, the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, voluntarily opened its doors to women.
Quedens’ parents asked her what she thought about joining. She had grown up on the water and going to beaches, and decided the academy would be a good place to further her education.
