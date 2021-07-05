Villager backstory: Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison describes his introduction to ice skating as a “freak thing.” Harrison grew up in Birmingham, England, where he enjoyed rollerskating, playing soccer and running.
One day, his mom and sister were out shopping and stopped by an ice rink that had just opened and was offering a two-for-one skating deal.
When they got home, his mom said, “Guess where we were today? We went ice skating. If you behave yourself, I’ll take you next week.”
“I guess I behaved myself, and we went,” said Harrison, of the Village of Charlotte. He said when they got there, he just stepped onto the ice and went.
