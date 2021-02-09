Villager backstory: Charlie Messenger

In the late 1960s, Villanova University was a hotbed for American distance running.
The suburban Philadelphia school won four NCAA cross country titles in a five-year span, plus two NCAA indoor track crowns. The Wildcats regularly set new standards at the prestigious Penn Relays and sprinkled 11 Olympians across three Summer Games.
Charlie Messenger played a key role in laying that foundation.
“They already were winning before us, but it just got bigger,” said the Village Alhambra resident, who earned All-America honors four times — twice each in cross country and indoor track. “It got more consistent.”
Messenger paced Villanova to NCAA cross country titles in 1966 and ’67, with individual top 10 finishes each time. He also was part of the Wildcats’ 1968 indoor crown, coming a month after helping them set a world indoor record in the 2-mile relay.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.