Villager Backstory: Cat O'Neill

Cat O'Neill's original path wasn't supposed to lead her to yoga, but these days she teaches classes throughout The Villages.
The truth is, she went to college for pre-dental hygiene. Her yoga passion, on the other hand, started when she visited India.
The trip came after O'Neill had just finished college, and she wasn't quite sure what to do with herself. Her mother's sister was a divorcee, and she had moved to India with her four kids, two of whom were O'Neill's age.
So, the 21-year-old figured it was time for a family visit.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.