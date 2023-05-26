Villager Backstory: Carol Olsen

“I bet I could do that” is the mantra by which Carol Olsen has lived her entire life.
The mantra has spurred her to try a diverse range of hobbies, move to The Villages and eventually join the Mark Twain Library as its acting chair and volunteer coordinator.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Olsen moved to Florida when she was only 9 years old and has been a self-proclaimed Florida girl ever since. She grew up in Miami, and later Hialeah, before eventually moving to Fort Lauderdale to raise her three boys with late husband, Karsten.
