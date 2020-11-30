Villager backstory: Carl Johnson

Johnson was introduced to pottery at a community college near his Michigan home and he was smitten with the medium. After two years, he enrolled in the Eastern Michigan University where he majored in fine arts, developing a love for working with his hands that last to this day in glass-fusion and pottery clubs here in The Villages. He graduated in 1971 and was promptly drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. After a two-year tour he attend graduate school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, earning a master’s in ceramics and sculpture. He soon discovered the scarcity of jobs for the artistically inclined.
“It’s really hard to get into a corporate design studio,” he lamented. “The doors are sealed.”
He also found it was impossible to find a teaching position at the college level and was not interested in teaching high school students.
Then he was introduced to the Center for Creativity in Interlochen, Michigan. At the time it was expanding its art program to match its world-renowned music program. Although this was at the high school level, Johnson said it was a cut above with very dedicated students.
