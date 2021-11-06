Villager backstory: Burt Salk

Burt Salk grew up around science. He followed his father into the printing technology business, using machines to reproduce images and text for clients like magazine publishers. His last name also became synonymous with the vaccine that defended humans against polio. Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine, was his cousin. And his passion for space followed him to The Villages Astronomy Club, where he once served as president. He’s still involved today as the club secretary. The influence of the family business rubbed off on Salk at an early age. He recalled taking negatives of prints as early as 5 years old. Salk’s father, Gerald, owned a printing plant in New York City with two business partners for 40 years. Salk pursued a career in printing, which was his major at Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked in a press room at a printing plant to fund his education.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.