Villager Backstory: Bruce Dillman

Bruce Dillman always had a calling for working with people. Having served as a priest, a teacher and now as a pastor, he really enjoys getting to know others.
Dillman was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, with two younger sisters. His father worked in advertising for The Courier-Journal.
When he got older, he attended Purdue University and studied philosophy and theology. But after a calling to become a priest, he attended Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology near Santa Claus, Indiana. He became ordained as a priest in 1982.
After serving as a priest, he made the decision to try something else.
“No one was hiring at the time and so I thought to myself, what else can I do with numbers?” He said.
Upon asking himself that question, he found an ad to work with the IRS as a tax auditor in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He applied for the job and said he was surprised when he was hired.
