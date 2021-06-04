Villager Backstory: Brenda Wolford

One day when Brenda Wolford was a kid, her family heard a knock at their door. A badly beaten man had shown up on their front door step looking for help.
“Something inside me said, ‘What can I do to help him and make him feel better?’” she said.
Wolford, of the Village of Piedmont, has since traveled the world working and volunteering as a nurse trying to make as many people as possible feel better.
“I have always wanted to be a nurse,” she said, “since I was 6 years old.”
The Virginia native volunteered as a candy striper in high school, seeing firsthand what she wanted her life to be like one day.
“I loved (volunteering),” she said. “I’d go to the ER and just stand by the door and think, ‘I’m going to work there some day.’”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.