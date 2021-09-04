Villager Backstory: Bonnierae Cypher

Bonnierae Cypher has been helping people for as long as she can remember. You could say she was born that way.
“My parents were missionaries,” said the Village of Woodbury resident. “I spent several years of my childhood in Japan.”
Cypher and her family traveled to Japan with the original intent of building churches in a country rebuilding after World War II. But things changed, and Cypher’s father served as the first headmaster of Christian Academy Japan, a school for the children of missionaries and expats working in Japan. Cypher’s mom served as the school nurse.
“I went to that school for three years,” she recalled. “When I wasn’t in school, I would play with our Japanese neighbors. Play is universal and doesn’t discriminate based on language.”
