Villager backstory: Bob Ziarko

A passion for helping others still drives Bob Ziarko, as much in retirement as it did in a 37-year career with General Motors.
These days, he channels energy into aiding people in need. On the job, it advanced his teams’ efficiency and helped advance the industry.
“I always cared for my staff; I managed by walking around,” he said. It came naturally to the former logistics manager who started on the factory floor in Warren, Michigan, roughing out brake jobs for trucks. He rose all the way to the corporate office.
“I didn’t manage an organization, I managed people. So it was a lot of fun. I loved what I did.”
