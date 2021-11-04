Villager backstory: Bob Tyson

Bob Tyson has been on the forefront of U.S. missile defense ever since his collegiate days at Penn State University.
“After college, I spent three-and-a-half years as a Naval Flight Officer at Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California, working on the jamming of enemy missiles during the Vietnam conflict,” the Village of Pennecamp resident said. “I was involved with electronic jamming and surveying enemy territory for missile sites.”
Following his time in California, Tyson got his doctorate in physics from West Virginia University. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on “Medical Physics.”
“It was a great dissertation, but I never got involved in the medical field after school,” he said with a laugh. “I would soon end up in Florida.”
