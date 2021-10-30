Villager Backstory: Bob Snyder

Bob Snyder made one thing clear when talking about his 30 years of military service: He credits his success to the people he worked with along the way. Snyder grew up in Marion, Illinois, where he spent summers working in hay fields. He and a friend talked with an Air Force recruiter, and he decided to enlist after graduating high school in 1969. “It was the best decision I could have made at the time — it opened a lot of doors for me,” he said. It led to Snyder serving 10 years as an enlisted member, from airman basic to staff sergeant, then 20 years as a commissioned officer at the rank of second lieutenant to his retirement rank of lieutenant colonel. Through the G.I. Bill, he got a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology and a master’s degree in communication disorders and sciences from Southern Illinois University, an opportunity he said he doubts he could have afforded without the military.
