Villager Backstory: Bob Schutte

You may know Bob Schutte from seeing him on the golf courses or working around the Cane Garden Championship Golf Course, but what you might not know is he served on the police force for 37 years and is now working on his painting skills.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Bob Schutte has a new outlook on life.

After a career in law enforcement, he now channels his energy into oil paintings.

"I have always been my worse critic," the Village of Fernandina resident said. "But now I'm taking some time to learn some new skills."

Schutte grew up in Kentucky in a family of five children, and said the support system he had at home really helped shape his values and personality.

