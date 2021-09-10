Villager Backstory: Bob Konig

Decades later, Bob Konig is still thankful for his second chance.
He was born in England and lived there until he was a teenager.
He wasn’t doing so well in school, he said, and did badly on a big exam that determined his educational future in England.
“I ended up in the bottom level of school,” he said. “When my parents said we were going to America, I was so happy … If I had stayed in England I would have been nothing.”
Konig and his parents settled in Rochester, New York, and he would go on to have a successful career as a chemist and in the finance industry.
But the reason he ended up in Rochester in the first place was because of his family’s fight for survival.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.