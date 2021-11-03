Villager backstory: Bob Glaser

Bob Glaser jokes about how he got his first job after interviewing in a men’s bathroom, but the eccentric story is befitting to his unique career. He graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in political science and was asked to interview for a position at Chase Manhattan bank, but interview time slots filled quickly. Instead of cutting his losses, Glaser showed up in a suit and tie anyway and reintroduced himself to the man conducting the interviews while he was in the bathroom.
The interviewer was impressed by Glaser’s enthusiasm. Glaser was hired and trained in banking and finance, then in financial and credit analysis. Chase paid for Glaser to get his master’s of business administration at New York University and he eventually became a lending officer.
