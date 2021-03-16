Villager backstory: Bob Giordano

There are more than 200 members of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame, so it isn’t difficult for Bob Giordano to get lost among the likes of such coaching giants as Nat Holman, Joe Lapchick, Red Holzman and Lou Carnesecca.
But there’s only one Bob Giordano Court. And when you think about it, Beaver River High School’s gym is the place that still occupies a piece of the Village of Caroline resident’s heart.
“Twenty years from now, maybe some people will remember that I’m in the Hall of Fame,” said Giordano, his strong voice breaking just a bit. “But when they go to the gym, (my name) will be on the floor.”
Giordano won 416 games in 28 seasons at Beaver River, located in the foothills of the Adirondacks in New York’s far northeastern sector. That included 12 conference titles and six sectional championships. Five teams produced 20-win seasons; at one point, the Beavers reeled off 38 consecutive league wins.
