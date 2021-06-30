Villager backstory: Betty Rohan

Betty Rohan said her life was “filled with a bunch of highs and a bunch of lows.”
Rohan married right out of college and began teaching school in Starke. The small town was right next to the Florida State Prison, also known as the Raiford Prison, which meant many of her students were the children of inmates.
Her work put her husband through law school, and after he graduated, they moved to Jacksonville. Rohan quit teaching school and raised the children while he practiced law.
One day, he came home and said that he loved her, but wasn’t in love with her any more.
