Villager backstory: Barbara Yastishock-Lutz

Barbara Yastishock-Lutz has always been involved in her church. The Byzantine Catholic Eparchies, she said, is one of the oldest faiths in the U.S. It dates back to the third and fourth centuries, she said, and those who practice even sing the same hymns today.
Yastishock-Lutz, of the Village of Pine Hills, was an integral part in bringing the Byzantine Catholic Church to The Villages, and it took sharing spaces with a few other bigger churches and trying to coordinate times with them before she found the perfect fit for her faith.
When Yastishock-Lutz called the head of St. Alban’s Anglican Church and asked to have their services there, she said they were “looking for a home for Jesus” to which the response was “You called the right place.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.