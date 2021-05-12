Villager backstory: Barbara Woods

You may know Barbara Woods from her bicycling jaunts around The Villages, or her passion for samba, but you may not know that, as the military liaison for a high school, she got to visit bases and once flew in a C-130 cargo plane.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Growing up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Barbara Woods knew she was going to college — her parents made that very clear.

Luckily, Woods loved school, and decided to become a teacher. She attended Eastern Michigan University, and graduated with her bachelor of science in education with a double major in English and history.

Woods taught in Layne-Westland Community Schools, in Westland, Michigan, but later returned to school for her master’s in counseling.

“It was kind of an interesting way to totally change professions and not lose seniority,” Woods said, laughing.

