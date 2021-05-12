Villager backstory: Barbara Woods

Growing up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Barbara Woods knew she was going to college — her parents made that very clear.
Luckily, Woods loved school, and decided to become a teacher. She attended Eastern Michigan University, and graduated with her bachelor of science in education with a double major in English and history.
Woods taught in Layne-Westland Community Schools, in Westland, Michigan, but later returned to school for her master’s in counseling.
“It was kind of an interesting way to totally change professions and not lose seniority,” Woods said, laughing.
